Advertisement

Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount

By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State election officials are investigating Coffee County’s handling of the recount of votes from last month’s presidential race.

The recount results were due on the night of Dec. 2. But on the next day, Coffee County officials were still working with the Secretary of State’s Office and Dominion Voting Systems to resolve a discrepancy of 50 votes.

On Dec. 4, the county was the only one that had not completed its upload of results. Coffee County’s Board of Elections said it was not going to certify the recount, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

MORE | Senate runoff brings big names to Augusta and elsewhere in Georgia

The county’s elections director, Misty Martin, told state officials an earlier hand-recount audit showed totals were off by one vote from the original count. But the later machine recount showed a discrepancy of 51 votes.

Raffensperger’s office said it became apparent that Martin was unsure whether she had scanned a batch of 50 ballots twice, which would account for the 50-vote discrepancy. Martin also noted that Coffee County had commingled ballots from advance voting and the day of the election.

Coffee County officials blamed the voting system for the 51-vote discrepancy, but Martin could not specify what machine problems were encountered, according to Raffensperger’s office.

His office told Martin she had to resolve the recount and, and if necessary, recertify and upload the recount results. She said she instead wanted to use her election night results, according to Raffensperger’s office.

After saying she would rescan some ballots to resolve the issue, she could not be reached for progress reports.

The state officials said they ultimately learned the Coffee County Board of Elections had told Martin to “go home” and the work would start again after the weekend.

After being contacted Monday and told that the recount had to be completed immediately, it was done, according to Raffensperger’s office.

The office will investigate Coffee County for the recount procedures and ascertain whether the case needs to be brought to the Georgia Election Board for review and potential action, Raffensperger’s office said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

Augusta University Health is placing some non-COVID patients at the Children’s Hospital of...
AU admitting some non-COVID patients to CHOG
People showed up by the hundreds to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta...
Republicans file lawsuit against Georgia election officials
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta
This November 2020 photo from Georgia Power shows the Vogtle Unit 3 shield building construction.
First nuclear shipment received for Plant Vogtle Unit 3