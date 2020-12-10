Georgia courts urged to re-evaluate resuming jury trials

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Georgia’s chief justice says judges should be ready to reverse course on resuming in-person court proceedings if necessary.

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton made the statement in signing his ninth order extending the statewide judicial emergency he first announced March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s order is similar to orders he signed in September, October and November.

Those orders authorized judges to begin resuming grand jury proceedings and jury trials as long as courts followed procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the latest order acknowledges COVID-19 cases are rising in many parts of the state.

“While this order does not impose a blanket shutdown of non-essential in-person proceedings, courts should remain vigilant of changing COVID-19 conditions and be prepared to suspend jury trials as necessary and to reconsider grand jury proceedings as well,” the order says. “For those in-person proceedings courts decide to continue, they should do so only if they can maintain the safety of all participants.”

The order urges courts to conduct proceedings remotely to the fullest extent legally possible.

“We recognize there is such a thing as Zoom fatigue,” Melton said. “But we urge people not to get weary just yet. Now is not the time to relax, especially as we anticipate the arrival of vaccinations in the next few months.”

For courts that conduct in-person proceedings, judges are urged to manage their case calendars to minimize wait times and avoid having groups of people congregating where safe social distancing is difficult.

The order also urges district attorneys to prioritize for indictment criminal cases of defendants who have been detained.

Previous orders have made an exception to the state law requirement that detained defendants must have a grand jury hearing within 90 days or be granted a bond.

For detained juvenile defendants, the law normally guarantees a grand jury hearing within 180 days.

