Advertisement

Georgia courts urged to re-evaluate resuming jury trials

By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Georgia’s chief justice says judges should be ready to reverse course on resuming in-person court proceedings if necessary.

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton made the statement in signing his ninth order extending the statewide judicial emergency he first announced March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s order is similar to orders he signed in September, October and November.

Those orders authorized judges to begin resuming grand jury proceedings and jury trials as long as courts followed procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

MORE | AU, University hospitals struggle with staffing as COVID-19 spike continues

However, the latest order acknowledges COVID-19 cases are rising in many parts of the state.

“While this order does not impose a blanket shutdown of non-essential in-person proceedings, courts should remain vigilant of changing COVID-19 conditions and be prepared to suspend jury trials as necessary and to reconsider grand jury proceedings as well,” the order says. “For those in-person proceedings courts decide to continue, they should do so only if they can maintain the safety of all participants.”

The order urges courts to conduct proceedings remotely to the fullest extent legally possible.

“We recognize there is such a thing as Zoom fatigue,” Melton said. “But we urge people not to get weary just yet. Now is not the time to relax, especially as we anticipate the arrival of vaccinations in the next few months.”

For courts that conduct in-person proceedings, judges are urged to manage their case calendars to minimize wait times and avoid having groups of people congregating where safe social distancing is difficult.

The order also urges district attorneys to prioritize for indictment criminal cases of defendants who have been detained.

Previous orders have made an exception to the state law requirement that detained defendants must have a grand jury hearing within 90 days or be granted a bond.

For detained juvenile defendants, the law normally guarantees a grand jury hearing within 180 days.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
School districts talk semester changes
CSRA school districts lay out plans for the upcoming semester

Latest News

Sara C. Williams
Williston woman charged in sex case involving 12-year-old boy
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA
Netflix brings holiday cheer to Augusta
In a grim pandemic, lights by Netflix help Augusta shine brightly
Netflix brings holiday cheer to Augusta
Netflix brings holiday cheer to Augusta