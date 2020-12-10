Advertisement

First nuclear shipment received for Plant Vogtle Unit 3

This November 2020 photo from Georgia Power shows the Vogtle Unit 3 shield building construction.
This November 2020 photo from Georgia Power shows the Vogtle Unit 3 shield building construction.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power has received the first nuclear fuel shipment for Plant Vogtle Unit 3.

The milestone marks a major step for the Vogtle Units 3 and 4 expansion project at the nuclear power plant.

In order to receive nuclear fuel, construction of specific areas of Unit 3 had to be completed and inspected.

Now the expansion project will be focused on one of the last major milestones ahead for Unit 3: hot functional testing.

This series of tests is the last critical step before fuel load and operation.

Once operating, the two new units at Plant Vogtle will be able to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses for 60 to 80 years, according to Georgia Power.

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 have been operational for decades, but Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years.

With more than 7,000 workers on site and more than 800 permanent jobs available once the units begin operating, the expansion is the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state, according to Georgia Power.

“Since the start, the Vogtle expansion project has been an investment in our energy future. Today, as we receive our first nuclear fuel shipment, we remain committed to realizing the benefits this project will provide not only to our customers, but also our state and our country,” Paul Bowers, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power, said in a statement issued Wednesday.

