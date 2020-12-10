Advertisement

Falcons look for another strong finish to lost season

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker...
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — For the third year in a row, Atlanta heads into the final month of the season with not a lot to play for beyond pride. Going winless in their first five games essentially doomed the season, as well as costing coach Dan Quinn his job.

The Falcons are heading into Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers merely trying to take the first step toward salvaging a .500 season.

Over the last four years, the Falcons are a combined 14-2 in this closing stretch of the season.

