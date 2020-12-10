Falcons look for another strong finish to lost season

ATLANTA (AP) — For the third year in a row, Atlanta heads into the final month of the season with not a lot to play for beyond pride. Going winless in their first five games essentially doomed the season, as well as costing coach Dan Quinn his job.

The Falcons are heading into Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers merely trying to take the first step toward salvaging a .500 season.

Over the last four years, the Falcons are a combined 14-2 in this closing stretch of the season.

