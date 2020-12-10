Advertisement

Deputies seek suspect in Augusta threat incident

Patrick Oneal,
Patrick Oneal,(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with terroristic threats.

The incident happened Wednesday in the 3000 block of Libby Drive, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Authorities are looking for Patrick Oneal, 45, who is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Williston woman charged in sex case involving 12-year-old boy

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
School districts talk semester changes
CSRA school districts lay out plans for the upcoming semester

Latest News

Expanding access to broadband was a major focus of Governor's Summit on Rural Prosperity.
FCC awards $121 million in S.C. rural broadband funding
South Carolina's coronavirus issues are discussed by Gov. Henry McMaster and his team.
Inaction on COVID-19 will be deadly, S.C. health experts warn
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon.
How did a safe COVID-19 vaccine get developed so much faster than others?
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19