Deputies seek suspect in Augusta threat incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with terroristic threats.

The incident happened Wednesday in the 3000 block of Libby Drive, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Authorities are looking for Patrick Oneal, 45, who is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.