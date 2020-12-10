Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Trending warmer the rest of the week. Rain possible this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet the next few days with generally clear skies. Clear skies this morning with a light wind out of the west. Lows should stay above freezing for most of the area and reach the mid to upper 30s.

Sunny skies expected again today with highs continuing to get warmer in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day as high pressure centers over the region.

Lows early Friday are expected to be above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few high level clouds could roll in Friday ahead of our next front expected to move through this weekend, but skies are expected to remain generally sunny. Highs will be getting above average Friday afternoon and get to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Our next front bringing the chance for rain arrives this weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout at the moment. The long range model consensus is that Saturday will be dry with a few clouds and warm highs near 70. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Showers will remain possible into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry with highs near 70 again. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ across most of the area through Sunday afternoon.

Long range models really diverge on what will happen Sunday night into Monday. The European model has a potent storm system move through the region bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. The American model currently keeps us dry Sunday night into Monday. We will continue to monitor the next few days as models update toward a more common solution.

