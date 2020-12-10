Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet tonight and Friday with generally clear skies. Temperatures will remain above freezing tonight with most of the area seeing lows near 40 by daybreak Friday morning. Winds will calm overnight.

A few high level clouds could roll in Friday ahead of our next front expected to move through this weekend, but skies are expected to remain generally sunny. Highs will be getting above average Friday afternoon and get to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south during the day.

Our next front bringing the chance for rain arrives this weekend. Saturday will be dry during the day with a few clouds and warm highs near 70. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Showers will remain possible into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry with highs near 70 again. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ across most of the area through Sunday afternoon.

If your outdoor plans are during daylight hours this weekend then you could stay dry. (WRDW)

A slightly more potent system is expected to move through Sunday evening into Monday morning. Higher totals in the area could get up to 1.50″+. The eventual track of the low pressure will determine who gets the heaviest rain in the CSRA. Most of the rain should be clearing out by Monday afternoon with highs near 60.

Tuesday looks dry next week with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Rain looks possible again by Wednesday of next week.

