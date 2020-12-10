Advertisement

Injuries are minor after vehicle hits tree near SRS

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders checked out a patient Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a tree in Aiken County.

The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on Williston Road, also known as U.S. 278, just west of New Ellenton and north of the Savannah River Site, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Aiken County dispatchers said injuries weren’t major but the patient wanted to be checked out by emergency medical technicians.

An investigation is in progress, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

MORE | Williston woman charged in sex case involving 12-year-old boy

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
School districts talk semester changes
CSRA school districts lay out plans for the upcoming semester

Latest News

Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
Highway construction cone
Rail crossing repairs lead to Martinez road closure
Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Traffic cone for road construction.
Nature’s Way temporarily closing for 14 days