Injuries are minor after vehicle hits tree near SRS

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders checked out a patient Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a tree in Aiken County.

The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on Williston Road, also known as U.S. 278, just west of New Ellenton and north of the Savannah River Site, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Aiken County dispatchers said injuries weren’t major but the patient wanted to be checked out by emergency medical technicians.

An investigation is in progress, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

