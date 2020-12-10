Clyburn says Biden inauguration will not be a ‘virus spreader’ event

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden in the new year will not be a ‘virus spreader’ event. The House Majority Whip says upwards of 80 percent of the Jan. 20 inaugural events in DC will be virtual.

Clyburn, who was named the chair of the Biden inaugural planning committee this week, says it’s important the incoming president set a good example for the country. The top-ranking Democrat on Capitol Hill also says organizers will model the inauguration off the virtual Democratic National Convention. Clyburn emphasizes while many logistics are still being discussed, the final event details will abide by all public health and social distancing guidelines from experts.

Clyburn explains how the inauguration will be a ‘hybrid’ of traditional planning and pandemic-era event planning in the clip below:

Clyburn is viewed as having played a key role in helping Biden secure the Democratic presidential nomination relatively early in the party nominating process this year. He endorsed Biden leading up to South Carolina’s primary, which many pundits say helped deliver the state and other key early-primary states for Biden.

Listen to Clyburn reflect on his support for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the video below:

