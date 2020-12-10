Broncos, Panthers look to end late-season tailspins

(AP) - The Broncos and Panthers will look to finish the season on a positive note when the 4-8 teams meet Sunday.

Denver is coming off a hard-fought 22-16 loss to the Chiefs in a game in which Melvin Gordon ran for 131 yards and Tim Patrick caught two TD passes.

But the end result was a fourth loss in five games.

The Panthers are hoping to get Christian McCaffrey back from an injury although a new thigh problem may intervene. In the three games McCaffrey has played this season he has 374 yards and six touchdowns. Carolina has lost six of its last seven games following a 3-2 start.

