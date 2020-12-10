Advertisement

Broncos, Panthers look to end late-season tailspins

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble...
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble 17-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(AP Photo/Jim Mone | AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Broncos and Panthers will look to finish the season on a positive note when the 4-8 teams meet Sunday.

Denver is coming off a hard-fought 22-16 loss to the Chiefs in a game in which Melvin Gordon ran for 131 yards and Tim Patrick caught two TD passes.

But the end result was a fourth loss in five games.

The Panthers are hoping to get Christian McCaffrey back from an injury although a new thigh problem may intervene. In the three games McCaffrey has played this season he has 374 yards and six touchdowns. Carolina has lost six of its last seven games following a 3-2 start.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
Richmond County school bus
Two more Richmond County schools go all-virtual

Latest News

Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) runs over 50 yards for a touchdown against Pittsburgh...
BC opts out of bowl game to spend Christmas at home
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)
Atlanta looks to continue solid play under Morris in LA
Pacers Fall To Bearcats In Season Opener
Alvarado sparks Georgia Tech in 75-64 win over Nebraska