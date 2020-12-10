Advertisement

Big Ten audible: Ohio State will play for title vs Wildcats

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten athletic directors support removing the conference’s six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible to play for the league championship, and a vote is expected Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, to make it official. Removing the minimum would clear the way for No. 3 Ohio State to play in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19 against No. 15 Northwestern. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File (Custom credit) | AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State is heading to the Big Ten championship game Dec. 19 against No. 15 Northwestern. Big Ten athletic directors and administrators have voted to drop the six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible for the game.

Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan had to pull out of Saturday’s showdown because of COVID-19 issues.

The Buckeyes are hoping for a league title to help burnish their resume for a playoff berth.

