Big Ten audible: Ohio State will play for title vs Wildcats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State is heading to the Big Ten championship game Dec. 19 against No. 15 Northwestern. Big Ten athletic directors and administrators have voted to drop the six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible for the game.

Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan had to pull out of Saturday’s showdown because of COVID-19 issues.

The Buckeyes are hoping for a league title to help burnish their resume for a playoff berth.

