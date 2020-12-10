BC opts out of bowl game to spend Christmas at home

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College says it has opted out of a bowl game so the players could spend Christmas with their families. BC is the first school to forego the postseason because of the pandemic.

BC was arguably the most successful team in the country at navigating the COVID-19 outbreak. The Eagles had one positive test all season — and that was in the final week.

BC played all 11 scheduled games, with just one of them postponed just one day — because of shuffling elsewhere in the ACC.

Coach Jeff Hafley said the worst-case scenario was spending three weeks on the empty campus only to have the bowl canceled anyway.

