Advertisement

AU admitting some non-COVID patients to CHOG

Augusta University Health is placing some non-COVID patients at the Children’s Hospital of...
Augusta University Health is placing some non-COVID patients at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia due to relieve stress from the COVID surge.(WRDW)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health is placing some non-COVID patients at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia due to relieve stress from the COVID surge.

AU Health officials tell News 12 that they are allowing admittance for patients under the age of 30. CHOG was once allowing patients only under 25, but they’ve since expanded those paramaters.

Officials at the hospital say they hope this will relieve space and aid those patients due to more available staff at CHOG.

AU Health officials wanted to also stress that these are only non-COVID patients and that no COVID-positive patients will be admitted to CHOG.

Health care administrators are attributing the COVID surge to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those same officials believe the situation will continue to deteriorate over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

People showed up by the hundreds to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta...
Republicans file lawsuit against Georgia election officials
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta
This November 2020 photo from Georgia Power shows the Vogtle Unit 3 shield building construction.
First nuclear shipment received for Plant Vogtle Unit 3