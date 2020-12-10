AU admitting some non-COVID patients to CHOG

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health is placing some non-COVID patients at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia due to relieve stress from the COVID surge.

AU Health officials tell News 12 that they are allowing admittance for patients under the age of 30. CHOG was once allowing patients only under 25, but they’ve since expanded those paramaters.

Officials at the hospital say they hope this will relieve space and aid those patients due to more available staff at CHOG.

AU Health officials wanted to also stress that these are only non-COVID patients and that no COVID-positive patients will be admitted to CHOG.

Health care administrators are attributing the COVID surge to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those same officials believe the situation will continue to deteriorate over the coming weeks.

