Atlanta looks to continue solid play under Morris in LA

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons are 4-3 under interim head coach Raheem Morris as they travel west on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams currently would be selecting in the top 10 of next April’s draft.

The Chargers are assured of a losing record and are looking to bounce back after a 45-point loss to New England, which was the worst loss in franchise history.

