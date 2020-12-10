Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another Richmond County School System campus is transitioning to at-home learning due to increased COVID-19 activity.

The district this morning announced the change for students from Garrett Elementary School.

The change is effective today through next Thursday, the district said.

It comes on the heels of similar transitions earlier this week.

Effective Tuesday, students from these schools transitioned to home learning:

Belair K-8 School, which will reopen next Friday.

Hephzibah High School, which will reopen Monday.

Jenkins-White Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.

Lake Forest Hills Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.



There is no impact to students in the virtual learning program.

Parents of students at these schools who would like to order meals for pickup can call 706-826-1122.

“The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff,” the district said in a statement.

As coronavirus infections swell across the region, some other local districts have closed schools this week, including Allendale County in South Carolina, and McDuffie County in Georgia.

