Advertisement

Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another Richmond County School System campus is transitioning to at-home learning due to increased COVID-19 activity.

The district this morning announced the change for students from Garrett Elementary School. 

The change is effective today through next Thursday, the district said.

It comes on the heels of similar transitions earlier this week.

Effective Tuesday, students from these schools transitioned to home learning:

  • Belair K-8 School, which will reopen next Friday.
  • Hephzibah High School, which will reopen Monday.
  • Jenkins-White Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.
  • Lake Forest Hills Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.

There is no impact to students in the virtual learning program.

Parents of students at these schools who would like to order meals for pickup can call 706-826-1122.

“The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff,” the district said in a statement.

As coronavirus infections swell across the region, some other local districts have closed schools this week, including Allendale County in South Carolina, and McDuffie County in Georgia.

MORE | Grades suffering in Richmond County, but school leaders have a plan

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
School districts talk semester changes
CSRA school districts lay out plans for the upcoming semester

Latest News

The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reaches single-day toll of 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reports more than 3,000 deaths from coronavirus Wednesday
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
South Carolina's coronavirus issues are discussed by Gov. Henry McMaster and his team.
Inaction on COVID-19 will be deadly, S.C. health experts warn
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon.
How did a safe COVID-19 vaccine get developed so much faster than others?