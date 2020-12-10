Alvarado sparks Georgia Tech in 75-64 win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and led Georgia Tech to a 75-64 victory over Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

It was the second straight win for the Yellow Jackets (2-2), who beat Kentucky 79-62 after home losses to Georgia State and Mercer.

Alvarado picked up his fourth foul with 18:25 remaining but returned about four minutes later with the Yellow Jackets trailing 43-39.

Alvarado scored 15 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers during a 30-14 stretch, that gave Georgia Tech a 69-57 lead with 2:09 to play. Kobe Webster made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Nebraska (3-2).

