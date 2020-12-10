Advertisement

Allendale County schools to transition to virtual learning this week

By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLENDALE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several days, the COVID-19 virus has spread throughout Allendale County schools to members of the staff and students.

Spread in two schools has caused the entire district to transition to a 100 percent, virtual learning model for December 10-14.

Each school, district office, and all buses will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting for the students and staff to return safely on Tuesday, December 15.

All athletic practices and competitions are temporarily suspended until further notice.

