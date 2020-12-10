Advertisement

Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking

An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop.(Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop.

Sarah McKinnon stands charged following a Dec. 5 traffic stop on Richland Avenue.

According to an arrest report, McKinnon failed to make two stops at stop signs before she was pulled over by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies approached her car with a K-9 unit, who alerted the deputy to the driver’s side of the car where McKinnon was seated, according to the report.

It was then, the report said, a 2-pound bag of a “crystal-like substance” was found inside of a box for a clothing iron. That crystal-like substance was suspected to be methamphetamine, the report said.

McKinnon, according to report, was placed into custody and told deputies she rented the car for a trip to North Carolina and she was set up with the drugs by her boyfriend.

The report said McKinnon submitted to a further search where deputies found two more smaller bags of a crystal-like substance as well as marijuana. The report went on to say even more crystal-like substances were found in a black bookbag McKinnon said she used for her school laptop.

We reached out to the Aiken County School District, who did not outright identify McKinnon as one of their teachers. However, a check of the school district website shows McKinnon listed as a teacher at Aiken Elementary.

The school district did release a statement confirming that a teacher of 21 years had been arrested over the weekend. That teacher, the district said, was placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

