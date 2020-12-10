After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are asking the public for help finding a missing teen who they believe ran away today.

Alaysia Scott, 15, was last seen around 1 a.m. at the Homes 2 Hotel on Walton Way Extension, according to the Richmond County Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. She was wearing a pink pajama set, black Crocs and a long wavy black wig with a scarf. She left in a black Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle, officials reported.

Authorities said Scott is considered a habitual runaway.

The agency had issued a notice last week stating that she had run away. Since then, she had been found and then ran away again today, according to the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1048.

