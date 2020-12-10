40 indicted in ‘largest federal racketeering conspiracy in SC history’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal grand jury has indicted 40 people in what officials are calling the “largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history.”

The indictment claims members of the Insane Gangster Disciples “ran a drug empire from prison using contraband cell phones and other means.” Defendants who were inmates at the time of the crimes were being held in the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

One-hundred-forty-seven counts were handed down against 40 people in the indictments. Those charges include murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, extortion, arson, assault and battery, drug trafficking, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.

As part of the indictment, 17 defendants face charges of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

“The defendants allegedly operated a violent and lucrative drug enterprise on behalf of the Insane Gangster Disciples while incarcerated,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The department is committed to investigating and prosecuting gang-related crimes no matter where they occur, including holding those accountable who engage in criminal activity while in prison.”

The multi-year investigation also led to the seizure of 40 kilograms of meth -- worth about $4 million -- and 130 firearms, one of which was an automatic machine gun, officials said.

Officials believe the gang involved in this indictment trafficked $50 million worth of meth each year over the past three years.

The following defendants have been charged in the indictment for conduct related to their alleged roles in the RICO conspiracy and/or related crimes:

Matthew J. Ward, a/k/a “Bones,” 36, of Lexington*;

Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington;

Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington;

Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington;

Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington;

Samuel Dexter Judy, 29, of Lexington;

Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia;

Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington;

John Johnson, 36, of Gaston;

Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor;

Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Lexington;

Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington;

Alexia Youngbllod, 38, of Lexington;

Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington;

Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston;

Mark Edward Slusher, 46, of Lexington;

Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia;

Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia;

Crystal Nicole Bright, 40, of Lexington;

Brittney Shae Stephens, 32, of Anderson;

Arian Grace Jeane, 26, of Greenville;

Lisa Marie Costello, 43, of Gaffney;

Aaron Corey Sprouse, 29, of Gaffney;

Matthew Edward Clark, 41, of York;

James Robert Peterson, a/k/a/ “Man Man,” 32, of Gaffney*;

Edward Gary Akridge, a/k/a “G9,” a/k/a “G9 the Don,” a/k/a/ “Eddie Boss,” 28, of Greenville*;

Aaron Michael Carrion, a/k/a “Cap G,” 28, of Lexington;

Heather Henderson Orrick, 33, of Greenville;

Virginia Ruth Ryall, 43, of Gastonia, North Carolina;

Lisa Marie Bolton, 32, of Dallas, North Carolina;

Catherine Amanda Ross, 28, of Gaffney;

Brandon Lee Phillips, a/k/a “Lil B,” 36, of Gaffney;

Billy Wayne Ruppe, 55, of Gaffney;

Windy Brooke George, 21, of Gaffney;

Juan Rodriguez, a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 40, of Woodruff*;

Jonathan Eugene Merchant, a/k/a/ “Merck,” 27, of Laurens;

Joshua Lee Scott Brown, 23, of Greenville;

Jennifer Sorgee, 36, of Easley;

Alex Blake Payne, 28, of Greenville; and

Sally Williams Burgess, a/k/a “Cricket,” 37, of Greenville

*These defendants were incarcerated at the time the alleged crimes happened, officials said.

