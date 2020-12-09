Advertisement

Vaccine distribution in Georgia to start soon, take months

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia should begin distributing coronavirus vaccines before the end of next week, although most people won’t get shots for several more months.

The Republican governor told a news conference Tuesday that health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get vaccinated.

Kemp urged Georgia residents to keep wearing masks and social distancing long into 2021 until shots can be administered to the general population statewide.

The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon approve COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccine arrives as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been rising rapidly in Georgia.

Pharmacies will play a role

Pharmacies are preparing to start administering COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and independently owned pharmacies, owners at Richmond Hill Pharmacy say they’re more than ready and are hoping to get a fair amount of vaccines just like Walgreens and CVS.

Alex Tucker says he had no problem going through all the steps it takes to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to his customers and community.

He says it was an in-depth process with state and federal partnerships, but his pharmacy will be able to administer vaccines.

“It has taken several hours of filling out applications, filling out surveys and those surveys is where they do ask us what our storage capabilities will be, what we think our daily capability will be as far as the number of vaccines that we can give in a day to patients. To be able to be a part of administering and supplying these vaccines is very exciting. It’s very exciting to hopefully restore some normalcy back into the American way of life,” said Alex Tucker, owner of Richmond Hill Pharmacy.

Tucker says pharmacies will be a part of phase two once the vaccines are available.

MORE | Amid staffing crunch, local hospitals brace for COVID-19 spike

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press

Most Read

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Reality Winner
No prison release for whistleblower Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler...
How to get free tickets to see Pence in Augusta
The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen: What we know
Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

Nikki Haley’s sister-in-law dies from COVID-19
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief