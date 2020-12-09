Vaccine distribution in Georgia to start soon, take months

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia should begin distributing coronavirus vaccines before the end of next week, although most people won’t get shots for several more months.

The Republican governor told a news conference Tuesday that health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get vaccinated.

Kemp urged Georgia residents to keep wearing masks and social distancing long into 2021 until shots can be administered to the general population statewide.

The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon approve COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccine arrives as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been rising rapidly in Georgia.

Pharmacies will play a role

Pharmacies are preparing to start administering COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and independently owned pharmacies, owners at Richmond Hill Pharmacy say they’re more than ready and are hoping to get a fair amount of vaccines just like Walgreens and CVS.

Alex Tucker says he had no problem going through all the steps it takes to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to his customers and community.

He says it was an in-depth process with state and federal partnerships, but his pharmacy will be able to administer vaccines.

“It has taken several hours of filling out applications, filling out surveys and those surveys is where they do ask us what our storage capabilities will be, what we think our daily capability will be as far as the number of vaccines that we can give in a day to patients. To be able to be a part of administering and supplying these vaccines is very exciting. It’s very exciting to hopefully restore some normalcy back into the American way of life,” said Alex Tucker, owner of Richmond Hill Pharmacy.

Tucker says pharmacies will be a part of phase two once the vaccines are available.

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press