Advertisement

UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — U.K. regulators have had two reports of possible allergic reactions from people who took part in the first day of Britain’s mass coronavirus vaccination program against COVID-19.

Dr. June Raine, head of the U.K.’s medical regulatory agency, reported those reactions as she testified Wednesday to a Parliamentary committee. The U.K. began vaccinating elderly people and medical workers with a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech on Tuesday, the world’s first rollout of the vaccine.

“We’re looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,’' she said. “We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”

“But If we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately,” she said.

Raine’s comments came as part of a general discussion of how her agency will continue to monitor people who receive the Pfizer vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use last week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Reality Winner
No prison release for whistleblower Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler...
How to get free tickets to see Pence in Augusta
The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen: What we know
Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

See crews battle early morning blazes in Columbia County
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death
The 40-year-old rock star was shot to death right outside his Manhattan apartment building by a...
Fans in New York remember John Lennon on 40th anniversary of death