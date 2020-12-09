Advertisement

Tide, Irish, Tigers, Buckeyes hold steady atop CFP rankings

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10)(Source: Kent Gidley)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10.

Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth. Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

