Tide, Irish, Tigers, Buckeyes hold steady atop CFP rankings
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10.
Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth. Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.