Advertisement

Suspended Bamberg Co. councilman accused of making false statements to buy pistol

Kerry Kinard
Kerry Kinard((Source: WIS))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspended Bamberg County councilman has now been accused of making false statements while attempting to buy a gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kerry Kinard entered a federally licensed firearms dealer and made two false statements in an effort to buy a pistol on December 3. Officials said Kinard tried to purchase a 9mm pistol while he was out on bond from a dealer located in Columbia. The complaint filed against Kinard alleged that he falsely claimed he was not under felony indictment and he also claimed he was not subject to a protective order.

Kinard, the former Bamberg County Council chairman, was previously indicted on seven counts related to sexual abuse of children over several years.

Nearly two months later, Kinard was suspended from the council by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Kinard could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if he is found guilty of making false statements.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair
Officers search for clues on Dec. 6, 2020, after a shooting at an Edgefield apartment complex.
Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments
The investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man has been connected to a house fire in...
A house fire, a body, and two arrests: One to be charged in Aiken County murder case
Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex

Latest News

Leaders talk solution for Wagener Fire Dept.
Leaders talk solution in merger for Wagener Fire Department
Leaders talk solution for Wagener Fire Dept.
Leaders talk solution for Wagener Fire Dept.
Augusta Commission discusses non-discrimination ordinance
Augusta Commission discusses non-discrimination ordinance
Residents express concern over traffic Amazon center could bring
Neighbors express traffic concerns new Amazon center could bring