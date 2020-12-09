Suspended Bamberg Co. councilman accused of making false statements to buy pistol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspended Bamberg County councilman has now been accused of making false statements while attempting to buy a gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kerry Kinard entered a federally licensed firearms dealer and made two false statements in an effort to buy a pistol on December 3. Officials said Kinard tried to purchase a 9mm pistol while he was out on bond from a dealer located in Columbia. The complaint filed against Kinard alleged that he falsely claimed he was not under felony indictment and he also claimed he was not subject to a protective order.

Kinard, the former Bamberg County Council chairman, was previously indicted on seven counts related to sexual abuse of children over several years.

Nearly two months later, Kinard was suspended from the council by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Kinard could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if he is found guilty of making false statements.

