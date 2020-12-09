Advertisement

South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones declares for NFL

Gamecocks
Gamecocks(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s leading tackler linebacker Ernest Jones is declaring for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2 junior from Waycross, Georgia said on Twitter that he has longed dreamed of playing in the NFL. Jones had 97 stops in 2019 and 86 this season.

South Carolina ended its season with a six-game losing streak to finish 2-8. Jones is the third player on defense to leave for the NFL draft, following defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu who both opted out after the firing of coach Will Muschamp.

