Second suspect arrested in Grovetown armed robbery
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a local store.
Several days ago, the Grovetown Department of Public Safety reports 18-year-old Christopher Garcia has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at La Guadalajara on Harlem-Grovetown Road.
On Wednesday, the department Edgar Perez, of North Augusta, also had been identified as a suspect and was arrested Tuesday.
Garcia allegedly went into the business on Dec. 1 with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Authorities didn’t give details on Perez’s alleged role in the robbery.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.