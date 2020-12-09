Second suspect arrested in Grovetown armed robbery

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a local store.

Several days ago, the Grovetown Department of Public Safety reports 18-year-old Christopher Garcia has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at La Guadalajara on Harlem-Grovetown Road.

On Wednesday, the department Edgar Perez, of North Augusta, also had been identified as a suspect and was arrested Tuesday.

Garcia allegedly went into the business on Dec. 1 with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Authorities didn’t give details on Perez’s alleged role in the robbery.

These photos of the suspected robber and his vehicle were released by the Grovetown Department of Public Safety. (WRDW)

