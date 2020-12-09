Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in Grovetown armed robbery

From left: Christopher Garcia and Edgar Perez
From left: Christopher Garcia and Edgar Perez(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a local store.

Several days ago, the Grovetown Department of Public Safety reports 18-year-old Christopher Garcia has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at La Guadalajara on Harlem-Grovetown Road.

On Wednesday, the department Edgar Perez, of North Augusta, also had been identified as a suspect and was arrested Tuesday.

Garcia allegedly went into the business on Dec. 1 with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Authorities didn’t give details on Perez’s alleged role in the robbery.

These photos of the suspected robber and his vehicle were released by the Grovetown Department...
These photos of the suspected robber and his vehicle were released by the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.(WRDW)

