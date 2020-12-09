SC Gov. Henry McMaster to speak on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID-19 cases across the Palmetto State continue to rise, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will speak Wednesday afternoon.

The governor’s office says McMaster will deliver comments at 2:30 p.m.

At last check, over 220,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Carolina with over 2,100 confirmed on Tuesday alone.

Cases continue, but the calvary is expected to arrive in the state soon in the form of several vaccines. One of the most well-known of those vaccine candidates, one from Pfizer, could see approval by the FDA as soon as Thursday.

