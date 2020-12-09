Advertisement

Nikki Haley’s sister-in-law dies from COVID-19

(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador, shared some heartbreaking news about her family on Tuesday.

Haley shared on Twitter that her family said goodbye to her sister-in-law, Rhonda Lee Nelson.

“Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of COVID. She ministered many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family and all who knew her. She will be missed,” Haley tweeted.

According to Nelson’s obituary, she was from West Milton, Ohio. She played the piano and was a “beautiful singer.”

She is survived by her husband of 33 years and their three children, along with countless other family members and friends.

MORE | Vaccine distribution in Georgia to start soon, take months

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Reality Winner
No prison release for whistleblower Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler...
How to get free tickets to see Pence in Augusta
The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen: What we know
Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Second suspect arrested in Grovetown armed robbery
The Georgia runoff will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
S.C. neighbors may be watching runoffs almost as closely as Georgians are
(FILE) Vaccine
Vaccine distribution in Georgia to start soon, take months
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic