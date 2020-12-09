Nikki Haley’s sister-in-law dies from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador, shared some heartbreaking news about her family on Tuesday.

Haley shared on Twitter that her family said goodbye to her sister-in-law, Rhonda Lee Nelson.

Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid. She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed. 💕🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nrqrrl7rkI — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 8, 2020

According to Nelson’s obituary, she was from West Milton, Ohio. She played the piano and was a “beautiful singer.”

She is survived by her husband of 33 years and their three children, along with countless other family members and friends.

