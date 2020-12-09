Advertisement

MISSING: 14-year-old not seen since late November

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl hasn’t been seen since the end of November.

Kaymaya Greene was last spotted around 2 a.m. on Piedmont Street back on Nov. 29.

Investigators say they do not know what Greene was wearing when she left her residence.

Officials believe Greene frequents the 1900 and 2000 block of Ellis Street and is likely with several other runaway juveniles in the area.

If you have any information on Greene please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

