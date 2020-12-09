Advertisement

Kids take car for multistate joyride, allegedly as part of social media challenge

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A social media challenge may have inspired a 12-year-old boy to take his 7-year-old cousin on a five-hour, multistate joyride from New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border.

Investigators looking into a report of two missing children Monday say surveillance video showed a 12-year-old boy taking the keys for a white Range Rover. Then, he and his 7-year-old female cousin drove off from their home in New York City.

“Everyone gets a temptation at that age to do something crazy. You just hope as a parent that they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else,” neighbor Lawrence Keyser said.

Police used E-ZPass and license plate readers to track the vehicle.

New Jersey state troopers later spotted the SUV, flashing sirens to get it to stop, but said the boy sped off. Police eased off the pursuit for the safety of the children.

Eventually, the 12-year-old used his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop. The credit card was flagged and the kids apprehended. They were taken into custody and are OK. They were later released to their family and taken home.

Police said no one will face any charges.

It turns out the whole incident may have been part of a social media challenge to take a car and drive it until it runs out of gas.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Reality Winner
No prison release for whistleblower Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler...
How to get free tickets to see Pence in Augusta
The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen: What we know
Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

The lawsuit claims Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin exploited the COVID-19...
Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over election
For more than five hours, the 12-year-old and 7-year-old were able to elude police and make it...
NY kids take car on joyride, elude police for more than 5 hours
Crews work at the scene of this structure fire early Dec. 9, 2020, at 304 Crown Heights Way in...
Crews battle residential fire, self-storage blaze in Columbia County
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of...
New Zealand marks one year since volcanic eruption killed 22