Help has arrived for struggling Augusta family who lost home in fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local family has been staying at a hotel across town for the last few weeks. Now for the first time, the Dixons are meeting the woman who is getting their family some major help.

In the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Washington Road, two strangers met for the first time.

“I’m feeling emotional. I’m happy. A relief. All different types of emotions right now. It’s a great, great feeling,” Trinee Dixon said.

After Dixon’s home burned down, she was forced to live in a hotel room with her eight kids.

“It has been very difficult. We weren’t even looking forward to Christmas until I received a phone call yesterday,” she said.

A phone call telling her a woman she didn’t even know named Kimberly Moreno nominated the Dixon family for the Kicks99 Christmas Wish program.

“She was the first person I thought of, and I don’t know her or her family or children, but I felt compelled to reach out,” Moreno said.

The program picks 10 families in need, so people in the community can donate money to help. So far, they’ve raised $640, surpassing their goal of $500.

“They had a lady call in and donate $200, and another lady calls in and asks the sizes of the children,” Moreno said.

She said it was a one in a million shot that paid off.

“I told them that this was the best Christmas present that I could receive, that she and her children were going to have a blessed Christmas,” Moreno said.

That family says thank you to the random stranger for helping during a difficult time.

“Good morning, Ms. Kimberly. We can’t wait to meet you. Thank you for helping our family,” Dixon said.

The family will get a wagon of toys, a $100 gift card, and a $200 Christmas dinner.

On Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Kicks99 is holding their drive-through donation event where people can donate clothes and other items to families in need. Dixon says she and her eight kids will be there.

