GreenJackets invited to become Braves affiliate

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Atlanta Braves announced an invitation to the Augusta GreenJackets to be the organization’s new Low-A affiliate beginning in 2021.

This invitation signals the next step in the formation of the new player development structure for minor league baseball in 2021. The GreenJackets look forward to receiving the official Professional Development License Agreement and finalize this agreement to begin a new era of GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park.

In 2021 with this invitation, the Braves will usher in a new era of GreenJackets baseball as Augusta’s fourth major league affiliate since 1988, joining the Pirates (1988-1998), Red Sox (1999-2004) and Giants (2005-2020).

“With this invitation, the GreenJackets are officially on the path to being affiliated with the Atlanta Braves. This has been a long process, and we gratefully await the official Professional Development License Agreement so we can finalize this partnership and complete what is a truly historic event for sports in the CSRA. Never before has this market had ties directly to our truest home team, the Atlanta Braves. We couldn’t dream of a team we would want to affiliate with more. Thanks to the vision and leadership of North Augusta, SRP Park should soon be home to the Braves’ top prospects, and fans can see the future of the Braves right here on the river for years to come,” said Jeff Eiseman, president and Partner, Augusta GreenJackets.

