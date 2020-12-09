Advertisement

Grades suffering in Richmond County, but school leaders have a plan

By Nick Proto
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the biggest issues the Richmond County School Board discussed in their meeting Tuesday night was engagement, or rather lack of engagement. Students are split about 50/50 on virtual versus in-person learning, but their grades are far from an even split.

“Across the country, school systems are dealing with how to engage students who are disengaged,” Richmond County communications director Lynthia Ross said.

That’s a problem we’re seeing in Richmond County as well. Students who learned in person during the first quarter accounted for more than 4,600 failing grades. Students who learned virtually during the first quarter nearly quadrupled that, accounting for more than 16,000 failing grades.

Keep in mind that’s not the total number of students who failed, just the number of failed grades reported by teachers. That’s still a huge disparity.

“Some are doing what they should be doing,” parent Jessica Wells said. “Some are off track that just believe that as long as you get your daily work done, that’s acceptable.”

Ross says the district has no plans to discipline students who aren’t engaging virtually by logging into their classes. Instead, they’re taking steps with students and their families to figure out what works best -- steps like parent meetings, calling social workers, or a return to instruction process, bringing students who are struggling virtually back to face to face learning.

“What’s most important to us is making sure our students who are disengaged get re-engaged,” Ross said. “We want to make sure we’re able to connect with them, we’re able to teach them, we’re able to help them be successful in their academic pursuits.”

Starting next semester the school district is looking to form cluster academies. They would combine resources, allowing online teachers to teach kids from multiple schools. Officials say this would allow for more kids to return to the classroom safely starting in January.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Reality Winner
No prison release for whistleblower Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of predawn fires in Columbia County
The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen: What we know
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler...
How to get free tickets to see Pence in Augusta

Latest News

Augusta gets Christmas decorations from Netflix
Augusta gets Christmas decorations from Netflix
Help comes for Augusta family who lost home in fire
Help comes for Augusta family who lost home in fire
Hospital challenge amid vaccine approval
AU, University struggle with staffing as COVID-19 spike continues
Low-cost mental health resources to come to Augusta
Low-cost mental health resources to come to Augusta
District addressing virtual learning issues
District addressing virtual learning issues