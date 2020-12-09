Grades suffering in Richmond County, but school leaders have a plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the biggest issues the Richmond County School Board discussed in their meeting Tuesday night was engagement, or rather lack of engagement. Students are split about 50/50 on virtual versus in-person learning, but their grades are far from an even split.

“Across the country, school systems are dealing with how to engage students who are disengaged,” Richmond County communications director Lynthia Ross said.

That’s a problem we’re seeing in Richmond County as well. Students who learned in person during the first quarter accounted for more than 4,600 failing grades. Students who learned virtually during the first quarter nearly quadrupled that, accounting for more than 16,000 failing grades.

Keep in mind that’s not the total number of students who failed, just the number of failed grades reported by teachers. That’s still a huge disparity.

“Some are doing what they should be doing,” parent Jessica Wells said. “Some are off track that just believe that as long as you get your daily work done, that’s acceptable.”

Ross says the district has no plans to discipline students who aren’t engaging virtually by logging into their classes. Instead, they’re taking steps with students and their families to figure out what works best -- steps like parent meetings, calling social workers, or a return to instruction process, bringing students who are struggling virtually back to face to face learning.

“What’s most important to us is making sure our students who are disengaged get re-engaged,” Ross said. “We want to make sure we’re able to connect with them, we’re able to teach them, we’re able to help them be successful in their academic pursuits.”

Starting next semester the school district is looking to form cluster academies. They would combine resources, allowing online teachers to teach kids from multiple schools. Officials say this would allow for more kids to return to the classroom safely starting in January.

