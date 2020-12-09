Advertisement

Gamecock Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities

(KBTX)
By USC Athletics
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the South Carolina men’s basketball program, Thursday’s scheduled contest vs. Wofford has been canceled.

The positive test results were delivered today, Tuesday, Dec. 8, and those individuals who tested positive, will be retested on Wednesday, as will the rest of the team. The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received.

The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols. The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available.

