Ga. election updates: Support from Schwarzenegger, PAC power and more

Georgia’s secretary of state has a fan

ATLANTA - Georgia’s secretary of state has received death threats over his handling of last month’s election, but he’s found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The actor and former California governor congratulated Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on a Zoom call Tuesday.

The call was organized by the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Schwarzenegger explained to Raffensperger that the institute plans to bestow Democracy Action Hero awards next week over Zoom.

Schwarzenegger asked Raffensperger if he would accept an award, and the secretary of state said he would.

Raffensperger and other election officials have faced threats from supporters of Donald Trump, who has made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud as the reason he lost the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden. Georgia, which typically selects Republican presidential candidates, is one of the states Trump lost.

Source of money behind GOP’s new Georgia super PAC a mystery

WASHINGTON - A new Republican super political action committee, Peachtree PAC, is starting a $43 million TV ad campaign in Georgia on Wednesday, focused on improving the party’s chances in two Senate runoff races in the state.

But the funding behind the group will likely remain a mystery until well after ballots are cast in the Jan. 5 election.

Unlike other similar outside groups operating in the state, Peachtree PAC has taken steps to mask who its donors are until Jan. 31.

It offers up just the latest example of how secretive groups can spend millions trying to influence an election with little disclosure before ballots are cast.

State senators applaud Texas election challenge

ATLANTA - Sixteen Georgia state senators have issued a statement of support for a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas challenging the presidential vote that took place in Georgia.

“We applaud the State of Texas for recognizing that the failure of the State of Georgia to follow its own election laws has violated the Equal Protection Act of the U.S. Constitution. This systemic failure to follow the law has allowed misconduct, fraud, and irregularities throughout the voting process of this state,” said the statement signed by Sens. Tyler Harper (R-Ocilla), Carden Summers (R-Cordele), Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming), Sen. William Ligon (R-Brunswick), Brandon Beach (R-Alpharetta), Burt Jones (R-Jackson), Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga), Blake Tillery (R-Vidalia), Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone), Sen. Renee Unterman (R-Buford), Bruce Thompson (R-White), Steve Gooch (R-Dahlonega), Billy Hickman (R-Statesboro) and Sens.-elect Russ Goodman (R-Valdosta), Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas, and Sheila McNeill (R-Brunswick).

In the lawsuit, Texas’ Republican attorney general says the pandemic was used as a pretext for illegal expansions of absentee and mail-in voting, which were apparently used more heavily by Democrats, helping Joe Biden defeat Trump for the presidency.

Georgia Senate Republicans push for end to no-excuse absentee voting

ATLANTA - Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are calling for an end to absentee voting without cause and want to ban ballot drop boxes .

Democrats and voting rights groups say the effort by Republicans is anti-Democratic and, if successful, will disenfranchise lawful voters.

The state Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement Tuesday that they would push for the changes the next time the Legislature convenes, while also shooting down the idea of a special legislative session — which Trump has repeatedly called for in the hopes of subverting the election results. The 2021 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 11.

