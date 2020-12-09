Advertisement

Freeman, Abreu win Hank Aaron Awards for offense

Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been named the 2020 National League MVP.
Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been named the 2020 National League MVP.(AP Photo/John Amis)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com.

The 31-year-old Freeman was second in the NL in batting .341, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS. The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBIs during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season. Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP.

