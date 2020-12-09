Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning is expected to be the chilliest start of the work with lows down in the mid to upper 20s. Protect your outdoor pets and make sure they have a way to stay warm! High pressure continues to keep our skies sunny today with highs getting a little warmer in the afternoon reaching the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

We are expecting to stay above freezing tonight into early Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunny skies expected again Thursday with highs continuing to get warmer in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Lows early Friday are expected to be above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few high level clouds could roll in Friday ahead of our next front expected to move through this weekend, but skies are expected to remain generally sunny. Highs will be getting above average Friday afternoon and get to the upper 60s.

Our next front bringing the chance for rain arrives this weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout at the moment. Most models keep us dry during the day Saturday, but rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most models also keep the rain away from the area during the day Sunday. Timing will likely change over the next few days as models start to converge toward a common solution. Highs Saturday will likely be warm and get close to 70 ahead of the main front. Temperatures don’t look too much cooler Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

