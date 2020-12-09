CSRA school districts lay out plans for the upcoming semester

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the next school semester quickly approaches, school districts are preparing for what’s next.

Tonight, Richmond County is looking at some possible changes. One idea is to form what they call cluster academies -- they would combine school resources so an online teacher can teach kids from multiple schools.

The idea is to keep class sizes smaller for both in-person and online.

The district also addressed the problems with keeping students engaged while learning online. Last month, first-quarter grades showed more than 16,000 failing marks for online students.

Since then, the district has been working to connect with students falling through the cracks during the pandemic.

“I’m referring to the students who are not logging in. They may be logging in once a month, but we’re still considering that disengaged, by not logging in regularly,” Associate Superintendent Dr. Malinda Cobb said.

“I’ll tell you, our schools really did a big press right before Thanksgiving. We sent letters. We did hold visits. Just really a lot of creativity and so we have seen some improvements.”

In Aiken County, several parents and a student didn’t like the board’s decision to move middle and high schoolers to a hybrid model for the remainder of 2020 after a spike in quarantine numbers before Thanksgiving.

“...I’m stressed, given too much work, and depressed. It’s not just me having this problem other friends of mine are frustrated, confused. And almost everyone I’ve talked to hates this hybrid schedule,” one middle schooler said.

The board voted to remain in the hybrid model through January 15.

They also voted to pass a recommendation of future instruction. Under the recommendation, Superintendent King Laurence will have the ability to decide a change in the instructional model for each individual school, if the rate of positive COVID-19 cases among students exceeds three percent or if the number of staff in quarantine exceeds 25 percent.

For perspective, no school in Aiken has reached above a 3 percent positivity rate, and only about two schools exceeded 25 percent of staff in quarantine before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Under the plan, they won’t make changes unless a school meets one of the thresholds.

Over in Columbia County tonight, school leaders still expect to have school full-time in January. The number of cases in the system have increased, but the overall percentage still remains low at less than one percent.

The system also approved, for this semester only, to change the final exam weights to only count for 10 percent of a final grade, instead of the original 20 percent.

The board also has decided to not hold the Special Olympics in the spring.

