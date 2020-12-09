Crews battle residential fire, self-storage blaze in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews worked early Wednesday to extinguish separate structure fires in Columbia County.

The first one, a house fire, was was reported around 2:45 a.m. at 304 Crown Heights Way.

Heavy smoke was still pouring off the two-story home around 3:20 a.m. as firefighters sprayed down the roof to make sure all the hotspots were out.

Neighbors stood in the street to watch crews work in near-freezing temperatures.

Up to five people were inside the home when the fire started, but they got out safely with no injuries.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.

Even as firefighters wrapped up work on the scene, crews in Columbia County were called to a report of a fire at 4:30 a.m. at a self-storage facility at 4308 Belair Frontage Road. A witness told News 12 that multiple units were on fire at Storage Sense.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

Crews work at the scene of this structure fire early Dec. 9, 2020, at 304 Crown Heights Way in Grovetown. (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.