Advertisement

Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near site of fire

By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck near the site of a large structure fire slowed westbound Interstate 20 traffic to a standstill early Wednesday between Belair Road and I-520.

The wreck occurred where the highway runs alongside Belair Frontage Road as crews were battling a blaze there at a self-storage facility. The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m.

Crews were still fighting the fire when the wreck was reported, leaving traffic at a standstill as late as 7:30 a.m. as far east as the I-520 interchange, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic was slow on the eastbound side but still moving, according to the agency.

MORE | Neighbors concerned about traffic from new Amazon center

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Reality Winner
No prison release for whistleblower Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler...
How to get free tickets to see Pence in Augusta
The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen: What we know
Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

See crews battle early morning blazes in Columbia County
This was the scene of a Dec. 9, 2020, fire at a storage facility as 4308 Belair Frontage Road...
Scenes from Columbia County fires
It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of predawn fires in Columbia County
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA