Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near site of fire

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck near the site of a large structure fire slowed westbound Interstate 20 traffic to a standstill early Wednesday between Belair Road and I-520.

The wreck occurred where the highway runs alongside Belair Frontage Road as crews were battling a blaze there at a self-storage facility . The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m.

Crews were still fighting the fire when the wreck was reported, leaving traffic at a standstill as late as 7:30 a.m. as far east as the I-520 interchange, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic was slow on the eastbound side but still moving, according to the agency.

