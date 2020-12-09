Camara’s double-double lifts Georgia past Montana 63-50

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sophomore Toumani Camara scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for his first double-double and Georgia turned back Montana 63-50.

Andrew Garcia added 13 points, Justin Kier 12 and P.J. Horne 10 for the Bulldogs.

Horne hit a 3-pointer to cap a game-opening 9-0 run and a jumper by Christian Brown made it 21-7 as Georgia was 10-of-12 shooting.

The Grizzlies scored the next 10 points as the Bulldogs missed nine straight shots and 13 of 14 but recovered to lead 32-24 at the half. Kyle Owens led the Grizzlies with 17 points.

