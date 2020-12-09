Advertisement

AU, University struggle with staffing as COVID-19 spike continues

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hopefully, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will start to ease up once we get those vaccines in.

But there’s more to it than that. University Hospital and Augusta University Health are dealing with another big problem they have to overcome: staffing.

Hospital beds open with no one to take care of the patients. It’s a concerning challenge as University Hospital watches cases rise.

“It’s not a question of beds,” Laurie Ott, the vice president of community services for the University Health Care System, said. “The physical beds are not the question. It’s a question of staffing.”

Ott says they are victims of a nursing shortage nationwide.

“A nursing shortage that was really challenging before the pandemic did not get better during the pandemic,” Ott said.

They’re asking staff to work extra shifts as our local hospitals prepare to get doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That vaccine is expected to receive FDA approval Thursday.

“We had heard that Georgia was getting 450,000 doses,” Ott said. “We don’t have an exact date when we know the vaccine is going to be in hand.”

But University says they’ll start with vaccinating their COVID unit staff. AU Health expects vaccines in arms by next week. In a forum Wednesday afternoon, AU said after getting two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, those that receive it are 95 percent less likely to get COVID-19. There are also fewer side effects than a typical flu vaccine. The vaccine also does not contain a live or dead virus.

The news comes as AU says misinformation is one of their biggest struggles.

Travel nurses are keeping beds open in their COVID units. Back at University, they are putting back in place a visitation policy.

“It’s not one we make lightly,” Ott said. “We take this decision very seriously, and it’s because of the community spread that this was the measure we could take.”

Our hospitals need help from us all.

“If there are any nurses out there, who would like to come work at University Hospital -- we are hiring.”

AU said in their forum today they expect the phased approach for vaccine distribution will be starting with health care and long-term care residents, essential workers, adults with high-risk conditions, and those 65 or older.

