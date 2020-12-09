Advertisement

Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase

This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate 20 ended in the area of Crosland Park in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a high-speed chase in Aiken County.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement officers, who chased it from Interstate 20 along Columbia Highway North to the area of Crosland Park.

The occupant abandoned the vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday at Yates Street, Abdullah said.

Authorities brought out dogs to assist with the search, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety is assisting with the incident, as it extended into the city.

Many police cars were at the scene as the search continued just before noon.

Abdullah said no schools were on lockdown.

The chase came after a string of deadly crimes has left Aiken County residents on edge, leading city leaders to open a discussion on Monday about how to deal with crime.

The tragic events include the Seventh Lounge Nightclub shooting and the Palmetto Crossing Apartments shooting in Aiken, as well as the discovery of the body of a man whose death was connected to a house Sunday morning in Aiken County on Columbia Highway North.

