Work continues on overturned cargo ship off Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Work continues to remove the Golden Ray ship from Saint Simon Sound.

Crews are conducting hydrographic surveys of the environmental protection barrier put in place to limit debris in the water.

This way, responders are able to inform debris removal crews if anything goes wrong. So far, no marine life has been affected by the removal process.

Responders have found some debris pieces around the wreckage and shoreline.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.