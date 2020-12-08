No prison release for Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Security Agency whistleblower Reality Winner has been denied compassionate release from federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The news, also tweeted Tuesday by her mother, Billie J. Winner-Davis, comes several months after Winner tested positive for coronavirus while in prison.

As of a few weeks ago, Winner was being held at an all-women’s federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, where more than 500 inmates had contracted coronavirus.

Winner’s family and lawyer fought for her release, saying she is medically vulnerable.

Winner still has about two years left to serve behind bars.

Winner has been behind bars since June 2017 for leaking a classified report containing top-secret information to a news organization.

Winner is a former active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and had been working in Augusta as a government contractor for Pluribus International Corp.

Federal court documents showed Winner had "top secret clearance."

Winner entered a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to prison.

