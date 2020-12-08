Advertisement

UofSC president back at work after recovering from COVID-19

By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen is set to return to his office Monday, December 7 following his recovery from covid-19.

Caslen tested positive for the virus prior to Thanksgiving break, only experiencing mild symptoms at the time.

During his recovery, he continued to work from home. Caslen’s return to office was approved by his physician and he says that his experience with COVID-19 highlights the need for robust community testing.

“It’s important that anyone who contracts the virus doesn’t unknowingly spread it others. I encourage everyone to take advantage of available testing opportunities in your communities and to wear a face covering when coming into contact with others,” Caslen said. “I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me well during my recovery. Your kind words meant a lot.”

The university will continue to offer walk-up saliva and nasal testing to faculty and students through Dec. 21.

In addition, periodic testing will be required in the spring semester for students, faculty and staff who frequent campus.

MORE | DHEC offers free COVID-19 testing at UofSC Aiken campus

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Officers search for clues on Dec. 6, 2020, after a shooting at an Edgefield apartment complex.
Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments
The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair
Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex
The investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man has been connected to a house fire in...
A house fire, a body, and two arrests: One to be charged in Aiken County murder case

Latest News

Reality Winner
No prison release for Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
Coronavirus danger
‘COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high,’ White House report says
Fish
Look at this 9-pound goldfish discovered in S.C. lake
Christopher Williams
Deputies hunt for suspect in Augusta aggravated assault