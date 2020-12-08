UofSC president back at work after recovering from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen is set to return to his office Monday, December 7 following his recovery from covid-19.

Caslen tested positive for the virus prior to Thanksgiving break, only experiencing mild symptoms at the time.

During his recovery, he continued to work from home. Caslen’s return to office was approved by his physician and he says that his experience with COVID-19 highlights the need for robust community testing.

“It’s important that anyone who contracts the virus doesn’t unknowingly spread it others. I encourage everyone to take advantage of available testing opportunities in your communities and to wear a face covering when coming into contact with others,” Caslen said. “I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me well during my recovery. Your kind words meant a lot.”

The university will continue to offer walk-up saliva and nasal testing to faculty and students through Dec. 21.

In addition, periodic testing will be required in the spring semester for students, faculty and staff who frequent campus.

