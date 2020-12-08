Advertisement

South Carolina expected to get 200K-300K doses of vaccine by end of year

Coronavirus vaccine preparations
Coronavirus vaccine preparations(WRDW)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say the federal government indicated that South Carolina’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be 200,000-300,000 doses by the end of the year.

However, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said those amounts are subject to change.

“We won’t know the exact amount until the doses are received,” DHEC officials said.

MORE | Amid staffing crunch, local hospitals brace for COVID-19 spike

“I would love to get 5,000 doses,” said Roper’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Oliverio.”But again, I just don’t know how many we’re going to get. We’re prepared to vaccinate as many people as they will give us vaccine for.”

Last week, health officials gave an expected timeline of between Dec. 14 through Dec. 16 for the first delivery of vaccines to the state which will be first given to health care workers then followed by people at long term health care facilities.

According to Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC, the initial supply of vaccines to South Carolina will be limited at the beginning, but as the manufacturing of the vaccine increases, the state is expected to receive repeated shipments on a regular basis.

“So everyone who wants to receive a vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” Bell said. “Very high coverage is our ultimate goal. But we’ll need to do this in a phased approach because of the limitations. We’ll have to vaccinate those who are most vulnerable first.”

Currently, there are nearly 200 licensed vaccine providers throughout the state who have completed an enrollment process to administer the vaccine.

DHEC officials said they anticipate the initial vaccines will be under Pfizer.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Officers search for clues on Dec. 6, 2020, after a shooting at an Edgefield apartment complex.
Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments
The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair
Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex
The investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man has been connected to a house fire in...
A house fire, a body, and two arrests: One to be charged in Aiken County murder case

Latest News

The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
U.S. regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Route out’ of pandemic: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Georgia to release details on COVID-19 vaccine plans
Bib Caslen
UofSC president back at work after recovering from COVID-19