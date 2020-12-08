South Carolina expected to get 200K-300K doses of vaccine by end of year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say the federal government indicated that South Carolina’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be 200,000-300,000 doses by the end of the year.

However, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said those amounts are subject to change.

“We won’t know the exact amount until the doses are received,” DHEC officials said.

“I would love to get 5,000 doses,” said Roper’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Oliverio.”But again, I just don’t know how many we’re going to get. We’re prepared to vaccinate as many people as they will give us vaccine for.”

Last week, health officials gave an expected timeline of between Dec. 14 through Dec. 16 for the first delivery of vaccines to the state which will be first given to health care workers then followed by people at long term health care facilities.

According to Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC, the initial supply of vaccines to South Carolina will be limited at the beginning, but as the manufacturing of the vaccine increases, the state is expected to receive repeated shipments on a regular basis.

“So everyone who wants to receive a vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” Bell said. “Very high coverage is our ultimate goal. But we’ll need to do this in a phased approach because of the limitations. We’ll have to vaccinate those who are most vulnerable first.”

Currently, there are nearly 200 licensed vaccine providers throughout the state who have completed an enrollment process to administer the vaccine.

DHEC officials said they anticipate the initial vaccines will be under Pfizer.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.