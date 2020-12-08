Advertisement

S.C. human trafficking task force to serve local communities

By Staff
Dec. 8, 2020
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT and WIS) - A new human trafficking task force will serve four South Carolina counties, including three in the CSRA.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson along with state and local law enforcement made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The new task force will work to fight human trafficking crimes in Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda and Lexington counties.

Just within the past year, the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force reported a 360 percent increase in the number of trafficking victims in the state.

The task force is chaired by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center.

“With understanding trauma-informed ways of working with children, not only can we help identify it, we can also help get some treatment and help for the families because we’re so connected to so many resources,” said Carol Yarborough, executive director of the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center.

“So it just means so much to take what we do on a grass-roots effort and have it work on a larger effort to effect change.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson said: “It is critical that we continue to strengthen anti-trafficking networks across the state to increase our ability to effectively identify victims and respond accordingly. I applaud the efforts of Solicitor Hubbard and the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center for recognizing the need to coordinate regional efforts to better position those investigating and prosecuting these cases.”

Officials say this regional task force is the ninth of its kind in the state and it aids in statewide efforts to combat human trafficking.

