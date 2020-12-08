Savannah Mayor recommends event permitting policy continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he’s going to ask City Council to approve extending the City’s mask mandate through February 28th of next year.

Mayor Johnson also wants Council to consider not granting event permits, also through February 28th.

The Mayor acknowledged that several marquee events that typically happen in the first few months of the year are going virtual or are canceled altogether in 2021.

It’s a trend that will continue if Council opts to go with the Mayor’s recommendation on event permitting. For the mask mandate and his request to extend it until the end of February, Johnson says masks remain an important tool in the fight against coronavirus. Mayor Johnson says the City will assess the situation at the beginning of the new year.

“There is a very definite cause and effect between our behavior and our consequences,” says Mayor Johnson. “If we do right, our numbers look right, we can do things. We don’t act right, our numbers look bad, and things are taken away or restricted.”

The question of Saint Patrick’s Day and what it will look like came up. Mayor Johnson says he’s hoping to have more information about that in January.

