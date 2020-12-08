Saluda Co. COVID-19 testing rate the lowest in the state

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - COVID-19 testing data helps health officials determine when, how, and where COVID-19 spreads in South Carolina.

On Monday, Saluda County Emergency Management Director Josh Morton said a lack of data is making pinpointing the virus in the community harder.

As of Monday evening, the Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 335 tests for every 1,000 residents in the county. That’s the lowest rate in the state (with the highest rate coming at 795.3 tests per 1,000 residents in nearby McCormick County).

“In the beginning, the very first test site that we had, we had cars backed up for probably a quarter of a mile, waiting to get in when we opened that morning. The last several big testing sites we’ve had, they were only averaging a couple cars an hour,” he said.

Morton said access to testing isn’t the issue, residents are not testing themselves as regularly as neighboring counties.

“You can have all the testing sites you want, but the people have to actually come out get tested in order for them to be effective,” he said.

Carolina Health Centers operates two clinics in the county, both of which offer COVID-19 testing.

Centers Chief Operating Officer Miriam Ferguson said there were ample testing opportunities at the beginning of the pandemic, and she did not realize it had slowed down.

On Monday, DHEC’s website only listed three open testing sites in Saluda County, none of which were mobile testing sites.

“If you want to really know what’s going on with the community, mobile testing and mass testing is where it’s at,” she said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saluda County has risen since mid-November, with DHEC tallying 830 cases and 27 deaths since the pandemic began.

“It’s a little iffy right now, because we’re right after Thanksgiving, going into the holidays where people are getting together, where families are getting together, and you’re worried there will be a spread,” Saluda County Risk Manager Hardee Horne said.

Neighboring Newberry County is also a concern for Saluda County leadership. It has the second leading rate of COVID-19 per capita in the state.

“As you know we’re a very rural county with a very small economy, and a lot of people do travel outside the county for work, and that is an avenue for the virus to be coming back into the county,” Morton said.

County leaders encouraged residents to get tested if they are concerned about exposure.

